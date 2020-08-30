Navicat latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Navicat is tool that allow you to access many databases from a single application developed by PremiumSoft for cross platform OS. Navicat comes with great features for beginners to seniors and is a well designed. The best thing about Navicat is that it can connect to many different types of SQL databases. With only few clicks you can edit and commit changes to the database. The application compatible with MySQL, MariaDB, MongoDB, SQL Server, Oracle, PostgreSQL, SQLite databases and also compatible with cloud databases such as: Amazon Aurora, Amazon Redshift, Microsoft Azure, Oracle Cloud, Google Cloud and MongoDB Atlas.

The design is professional and logical, being able to filter records with ease is great. It has many features such as: Seamless Data Migration, Diversified Manipulation Tool, Easy SQL/Query Editing, Intelligent Database Designer, Increase Your Productivity, Data Visualization Tool, Make Collaboration Easy, Cross-Platform Licensing, Smart Schema Analyzer, Dark Mode, Advanced Secure Connection and more. It supports: Microsoft Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Server 2008, Server 2012, Server 2016, Server 2019.

With this application, you can quickly and easily build, manage and maintain your databases. You can easily create tables, users without boring queries. Directly changing values inside databases seems the biggest advantage that Navicat has. But the downside of this application is especially time-consuming when you need to add many tables in a short period of time.

Navicat is a great application that lets you navigate through SQL databases with ease. You do not need to write long queries to make specific changes to the database. Everything is pretty straight forward and easy to understand. If you don’t mind paying a very reasonable price for a great product, Navicat is the Database Client for you.

