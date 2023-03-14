Have you ever wanted to sound like a child, or have your voice sound like an old man? Well, now you can! That’s right: The brand new Viscom Store Voice Changer will help you change the pitch of any audio file so that it sounds completely different from the original. All you have to do is run this program, capture the audio of your voice from a microphone or another audio device into a file, and then click on the “Reverse” button; after just one second, your voice is transformed! This application is extremely easy to use and runs with no problems.

License: Free

Author: Viscom Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Viscom Store for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Change the pitch of your voice with Viscom Store. Perfect for online chat, or any situation where you want to sound like a different person, Viscom Store is a free tool for changing the pitch of your voice in real-time. Record everything using the microphone and change your voice to an old man or child. You have also the ability to save everything into a file of your favorite format. The free tool allows you to capture audio from microphones or other audio devices, changing the voice to an old man or child. The result is saved to WAV, WMA, or MP3 audio file.

It’s time to have fun! Change your voice in real time and record it as new sound effects or send it as a gift to your friends. With Viscom Store Voice Changer, you can change your voice to an old man or child. You will be surprised that your voice sounded like a 70-year-old grandpa or cute little kid. It is very useful for online chatting, disguising behind the computer, etc.

This software supports real-time changing of pitch, waveform color setting, bit rate adjustment for MP3 and WMA, modification of profile for WMA, and sample rate adjustment for MP3. Overall, Viscom Store Voice Changer lets you easily change your voice in real-time to any of the built-in voices. You can also adjust the pitch, bitrate, and WMA profile. Download the Voice Changer today and start having fun with your friends and family.

Supports changing the pitch in real-time

Supports setting the waveform color

Supports adjusting the bitrate of MP3 file

Supports adjusting the WMA profile

Supports changing the sample rate

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

