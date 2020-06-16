GOM Player latest download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. GOM Player is a free and number 1 video player by Gretech Corporation. It supports all popular video formats including AVI, MP4, MKV, FLV, WMV, MOV, DVD, RMVB, 3GP, M4V, TS and Audio CD. It can also, searches codecs and even plays a damaged file or a file being downloaded. It also support for faster and smoother full HD video and 4K video playback. This application will play almost anything, it seems to work very well and does not require too many permissions. This media player has been a very dependable player that I can use for video playback at presentations, conferences or anywhere.

License: Free

Author: Gretech Corporation

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: GOM Player

File Size:

GOM Player for Windows is the leading free multimedia player for the Microsoft Windows operating system which allows you to watch all popular video formats on your anywhere and anytime. It can play lots of different video and audio files without the need for special codecs or other extensions. This program with acceleration for faster and smoother HD playback. You can simply swipe on the screen while watching your movie to increase or decrease brightness or volume on the fly.

GOM is the best all format media player available. The media player is lightweight and downloads quickly as a computer Windows. GOM Player can handles lots of different formats. Seems pretty bug free, as free apps go. Nice player for Microsoft Windows, it handles MKV and M4V files much better than the other video apps I’ve tried. I have tried many others, and while there are several great video players on the market GOM Player just fits my personal taste the best.

There were thumbnails for each file being watched. Everything was organized in the folders. The video display is incredible HD, Full HD, 2K Video, 4K Video, and the audio syncs up correctly as well. I recommend this app to anyone who has some MP4 and AVI files they want to view on the go. Overall, It’s probably the best application for viewing your own mp4 and AVI files.

Features of GOM Player

An excellent application for playing of multimedia files

It has converter builtin which can convert videos into audios

You can easily assign hotkeys for different actions

You can take screenshots of videos

Audio and videos can be enhanced to perform best

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. GOM Player is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.