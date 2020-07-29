Brave Browser latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Brave Browser is a free and fast private browser and AdBlock developed and published by Brave Community for Microsoft Windows. This is a very easy to use and functional web browser for anyone, it’s offer the best user experience and more features. Some interesting features such as: Built-in AdBlock, Blocks pop-ups, Battery optimization, Data optimization, Tracking Protection, Https Everywhere (for security), Script Blocking, 3rd party cookie blocking, Bookmarks, Private tabs tracking and security protection.
License: Free
Author: Brave Community
OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
Language: English
Version:
File Name: Brave Browser
File Size:
Brave simply provides the fastest and most secure browsing experience available for Windows. No external plugins or settings to manage or configure. The Browser will keep you sheilds up to stay private, Brave Browser are up by default which keeps you safe with another thought. Knowing this browser was created by the inventor of java script and co founder of Firefox lends great credibility. This is a bare bones basic browser that is fast and does exactly what you need and want, and nothing else.
This browser works better on old devices where another browsers frequently balks and boots out. It is a very effective adsense blocker but mouse toggle is required. To make sure you set up your preferences by clicking the top right 3 dots enable the mouse. You can disable then scroll down to settings and set up Brave according to your needs.
The Brave Browser is suitable to all power users and those who do not need complications. But, there are some things it lacks that you wish it had, like more extensions and plug-ins. It has always been great at blocking ads, but it also provides for alternative means to pay websites for their content. Overall, this is good browser for everyone.
Features of Brave Browser
- Load pages 2x faster on desktop
- Load pages up to 8x faster on mobile
- We’re not in the personal data business
- Customize your shield settings
- Security meets simplicity
- Sync your devices bravely
- Ad blocking
- Fingerprinting prevention
- Cookie control
- HTTPS upgrading
- Block scripts
- Clear browsing data
- Built-in password manager
- Form autofill
System Requirements
- Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz
- RAM: 512 Mb RAM
- Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space
- Video Graphics: Intel GMA or AMD equivalent Graphics
