Brave Browser latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Brave Browser is a free and fast private browser and AdBlock developed and published by Brave Community for Microsoft Windows. This is a very easy to use and functional web browser for anyone, it’s offer the best user experience and more features. Some interesting features such as: Built-in AdBlock, Blocks pop-ups, Battery optimization, Data optimization, Tracking Protection, Https Everywhere (for security), Script Blocking, 3rd party cookie blocking, Bookmarks, Private tabs tracking and security protection.

License: Free

Author: Brave Community

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Brave Browser

File Size:

Brave simply provides the fastest and most secure browsing experience available for Windows. No external plugins or settings to manage or configure. The Browser will keep you sheilds up to stay private, Brave Browser are up by default which keeps you safe with another thought. Knowing this browser was created by the inventor of java script and co founder of Firefox lends great credibility. This is a bare bones basic browser that is fast and does exactly what you need and want, and nothing else.

This browser works better on old devices where another browsers frequently balks and boots out. It is a very effective adsense blocker but mouse toggle is required. To make sure you set up your preferences by clicking the top right 3 dots enable the mouse. You can disable then scroll down to settings and set up Brave according to your needs.

The Brave Browser is suitable to all power users and those who do not need complications. But, there are some things it lacks that you wish it had, like more extensions and plug-ins. It has always been great at blocking ads, but it also provides for alternative means to pay websites for their content. Overall, this is good browser for everyone.

Features of Brave Browser

Load pages 2x faster on desktop

Load pages up to 8x faster on mobile

We’re not in the personal data business

Customize your shield settings

Security meets simplicity

Sync your devices bravely

Ad blocking

Fingerprinting prevention

Cookie control

HTTPS upgrading

Block scripts

Clear browsing data

Built-in password manager

Form autofill

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA or AMD equivalent Graphics

