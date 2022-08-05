Are you doing your best to prevent viruses and Trojan horses from entering your computer? With the USB Virus Remover tool, it’s easy. Is your Windows PC safe? Does your USB drive contain viruses? If you’re afraid of this happening, then this free tool will automatically scan the USB drive to make sure it has no viruses. It is a very helpful tool to use, as most people don’t know what malware is on their USB drive, and they could be infected without realizing it. This tool will scan your USB drives and find out if they’re free of any viruses. It’s a highly effective tool that you can use daily, and it doesn’t take a lot of time to set up.

License: Free

Author: aksingh05

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: USB Virus Remover for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

USB Virus Remover Overview

When it comes to removing malware and viruses from your computer, USB Virus Remover is the best thing that happened lately. It will scan and then remove all the files from your USB drive that are damaging and dangerous for your PC. It’s that simple. You’ll never have to face virus attacks on your computer again. This application is powerful, yet with an easy-to-use interface that everyone can use. The USB virus remover tool is a free program that can be downloaded from the Internet. This program will scan and remove the viruses on your USB drives.

This tool will automatically scan your USB drive to detect potentially harmful files like viruses and Trojan horses. It will make you safe when you use USB drives that might have viruses on them, and it’s a great tool to use when you want to make sure the USB drive you have doesn’t have any such files. It doesn’t require any installation, so you can start scanning right away.

If you have a PC that shows unusual behavior, you need to find out if it’s infected with the latest viruses. The USB Virus Remover automatically scans your USB drive and removes any potential threats before they harm your computer. It removes files such as viruses and Trojan horses by deleting them off your flash drives automatically so you don’t have to do it manually.

Features of USB Virus Remover for PC

The best antivirus tool to solve the USB Virus

It can scan automatically

Remove viruses, trojans, and worms

This tool will also allow you to partition

It will make you safe when you use the USB drives

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

