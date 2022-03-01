Say hello to your new rescue disk, Kaspersky Rescue Disk. Whether your PC won’t start or you suspect that your computer is infected with viruses, this rescue disk will solve any issues. For example, if you’ve been having unexplained issues with your computer, Kaspersky Rescue Disk can allow you to scan for viruses while Windows is not running and give you a clearer idea of the root cause of the issue. The Kaspersky Rescue Disk can be used to scan your Windows PC, hard drives, and removable storage media. The disk also includes a free web browser and a tool for repairing the Windows Registry. It can analyze specific files or folders, or information technology as a whole.

License: Free

Author: Kaspersky Lab

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Kaspersky Rescue Disk for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Kaspersky Rescue Disk Overview

The Kaspersky Rescue Disk is a software suite containing tools to scan and clean infected computers that cannot be repaired using conventional anti-virus software. It allows you to repair the operating system without needing the original installation media, such as the CD/DVD or USB stick, or the product key. The suite contains tools to scan and remove infections from the computer, tools to access a computer via a network connection (using the remote desktop function), and tools to navigate around the Windows registry editor.

With just one click, you can scan a folder on your PC or even your entire hard drive when using Kaspersky Rescue Disk. It also has a completely free antivirus that you can use to scan files without having to worry about whether you are saving your data or saving the nasty virus. You may need the antivirus when you want to protect your system from a virus or spyware, or even do a factory reset to fix the system boot problem.

Kaspersky Rescue Disk offers an easy and fast way to clean your Windows PC from both known and unknown viruses. This rescue disk can also be used for cleaning junk files and internet traces. Download the Kaspersky Rescue Disk utility to scan your PC or to create a bootable antivirus program from a USB drive.

Features of Kaspersky Rescue Disk for PC

Support of latest hardware

Support of UEFI SecureBoot

Scanning of all detected operating systems

Use of Kaspersky Security Network

Detection of Adware and Riskware

Notifications about obsolete antivirus databases

Protection against system files deletion

Prevention of false detections

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

