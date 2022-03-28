Wise’s powerful, three-pronged defense shields your PC from a wide array of malware including viruses, spyware, ransomware, and other harmful programs. Wise Anti Malware for PC Windows offers a variety of tools for protection against the most active threats. This suite of security tools can block malicious websites, stop spam and malware from infecting your machine, remove adware from your browsers and clean up temporary junk files. In addition to protecting your computer, it also has many other useful features like a clean and quick installation process, automatic updates, and more.

License: Free

Author: WiseCleaner

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Wise Anti Malware Overview

Wise Anti Malware is an anti-malware tool offered as a free scan option. Wise Anti Malware can protect your computer against various threats. This is a comprehensive security suite that keeps your computer safe. It comes with an active scan engine, real-time protection, and other useful tools designed to clean up spyware and adware on your PC. Having Wise Antimalware as a part of your system’s defense ensures that you get the best security possible at no cost, along with malware protection and a few useful cleanup tools.

It features a user-friendly interface but allows you to switch to Advanced Mode for an enhanced customization experience. The software comes with several powerful features, including Quick Scan, Deep Scan, Update Module, Quarantine Manager, and more. It protects your computer in an intuitive way so you don’t have to worry about keeping your status updated at all times.

Wise Anti Malware is not just another antivirus software that requires highly qualified IT specialists to set up and handle. Overall, Wise Anti-Malware is an anti-malware and privacy protection software that can help you to remove malicious programs and any possible threats. The anti-spyware module can also scan processes, services, registry entries, and more.

Features of Wise Anti Malware for PC

Protect your PC in Real-time

Remove Pop-up AD Applications

Defend Against All Kinds of Malware Threats

Clean and Speedup System

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Wise Anti Malware is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.