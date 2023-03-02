Experience a new way to stream with the Twitch Desktop app. Designed from the ground up, we’ve made it easier and more intuitive than ever to stream your PC games. It’s not just for gaming highlight reels either, or showing off that platinum trophy – this is a serious tool for building, managing, and growing your broadcasting career. Twitch Desktop is a free application for Windows that lets you watch your favorite Twitch streams on your PC. Whether you’re a tournament viewer, let’s player, or broadcaster, Twitch Desktop keeps you watching everything in one place.

License: Free

Author: Twitch Interactive, Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Twitch Desktop App for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Twitch Desktop App Overview

Twitch Desktop is designed to be a simple, clean, and easy-to-use interface for browsing one of the biggest game streaming sites, Twitch.tv. The application was built around simplicity and expedience so you can get in, get out, and start watching some incredible broadcasts of your favorite games being played live. See what your friends are watching in real-time, follow them from your desktop, and experience Twitch on a whole new level. Save your favorite streams and videos, hide or watch broadcasts anonymously, and chat (send messages) with moderators and fellow viewers.

This application lets you watch your favorite content in high definition, with features that let you view as much as possible from your browser window. When a stream is live, see the chat and follow along, even if you’re not signed in. No matter where you go, you’ll always have access to the Twitch Community.

Overall, The Twitch Desktop app allows you to watch the entire catalog of streams. Pop-out video and audio players mean that you can watch streams and listen to music in bed, or on the move. You can also view your own past broadcast replays, clips, and highlights from within the app.

Features of Twitch Desktop App for PC

Viewers who discover your channel

A chat room

Subscriptions

Create custom emotes

Ad revenue

Cheermotes are animated

Extensions

Similar to the verified

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

