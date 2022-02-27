Your PC is routinely “invaded” by malware that antivirus programs can’t stop. These threats escalate from annoying software to serious cyber extortion, but you can be saved – now get HitmanPro.Alert. Stay safer and avoid viruses by installing HitmanPro.Alert to monitor your PC for behaviors used by malware, ransomware, banking malware, and remote access tools, covertly take snapshots of everything your PC uses, and remove any infections before they cause damage. It works as a silent sentry, always ready even when you’re not – to eliminate your biggest online threats. This antivirus software is designed to be lightweight and compatible with a range of computers because it executes little to no code within the operating system.

License: Trial

Author: Sophos Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: HitmanPro.Alert for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

HitmanPro.Alert is a lightweight software application used to uncover, monitor, and block malware. HitmanPro.Alert is the only anti-malware product that can discover and stop unknown malware in real-time. Each day it watches your PC for signs of cybercrime like banking Trojans, botnets, and ransomware that other antivirus products miss: New malicious files and programs, Modified system settings, Suspicious network activity, and Unusual browser activity. Unlike traditional antivirus products, HitmanPro.Alert does not rely on virus signatures but rather behaviors your files exhibit when they act suspiciously on your PC.

Using artificial intelligence, HitmanPro.Alert tailors pre-configured alerts to block the core techniques and exploits that hackers use in real-time. HitmanPro.Alert blocks malicious behaviors used by today’s generation of ransomware, banking Trojans, remote access tools (RATs), and many other categories of dangerous malware. It automatically terminates malicious processes, including their encrypted payloads, so you can browse the Internet and use your PC more securely. HitmanPro. Alert also adds layers of defense to defeat even the most advanced malware in the world today.

Instead of scrambling to protect yourself against new and unknown malware, let HitmanPro.Alert eliminate the problem before it becomes a serious threat. This real-time solution automatically prevents malware infections without slowing down your computer, proactively detects the most sophisticated threats, and gives you the comfort of a second opinion defense to ensure that no malicious code is left behind.

Includes HitmanPro features

Protect vulnerable programs

Stop zero-day ransomware

Keep private stuff private

Deceive malware

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

