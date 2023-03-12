The 3CDaemon is an easy-to-use TFTP server software released by 3Com. The simplicity of the functions and convenience of use are the greatest advantages. It also supports large file transfer (up to 2GB), which makes it much easier to set up a server. This is a TFTP server software to help you directly connect your computers and network devices. You can use it to configure the network, manage the equipment or set up a website. It integrates multiple functions of TFTP, FTP, and SYSLOG, and supports multiple protocols. It also supports large file transfer in TFTP, which can help them easily set up servers.

License: Free

Author: Padelis Kefalidis

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: 3CDaemon for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

3CDaemon Overview

This software owns its simplicity and convenience of use, where all you need to do is copy its executable file to the server host, and run it to start performing. The administrator will only need to write similar configurations in two files, and then operate it. This software is compatible with all protocols TCP/IP is small in size and has low consumption of hardware resources. With the operation interface as simple as that of Windows explorer, you can configure the server options with a few mouse clicks.

This version is the second version and the file size is 83K. When you download the software, select a location to save it to. After downloading, double-click on the icon, and you will have the server up and running within 10 minutes, which requires no administration at all. Using 3CDaemon can help you host your own servers conveniently. It’s fairly safe, you can use it appropriately.

You will enjoy its rich function: easy configuration through Windows GUI; File transfer by FTP protocol; Real-time transfer progress display; Support for large files up to 2GB; Automatically log to SYSLOG upon startup; IDLE state connection reset. The synergy between 3CDaemon and 3CNTPServer makes it much easier to set up an SYSLOG server.

Features of 3CDaemon for PC

Free to download and use

Lightweight application

Compatible with modern Windows versions

It gives you the ability to deploy FTP and TFTP servers

You can quickly switch between various components

Simple and straightforward installation

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

