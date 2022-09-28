Being a Super Nintendo lover can be tough. The best SNES emulator for Windows PC is finally here! Whether you’re looking to re-live your childhood by playing some Mario Kart or just want to get in touch with your inner gamer, Snes9x is for you. Download the free version now and play like it’s 1990 all over again. Don’t lose your past time with this easy-to-use emulator. Snes9x allows you to play games from the 90s and early 2000s on your Windows PC. All you need is a USB controller to get started. It supports various controllers, gamepads, joysticks, and keyboard input.

License: Free

Author: Snes9x Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Snes9x SNES Emulator for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Snes9x SNES Emulator Overview

Snes9x lets you play your favorite SNES games on your PC. It’s a portable, freeware, and perfect emulator for anyone looking to relive some retro gaming memories. Snes9x Emulator for PC is a Super Nintendo Entertainment System (SNES) emulator. It basically allows you to play most games designed for the SNES and Super Famicom Nintendo game systems on your PC, workstation, or game console. Snes9x is the result of well over three years worth of part-time hacking, coding, and recording.

You can play your favorite SNES games on your PC with a keyboard, a gamepad, or a mouse. Features sound support, the ability to save games at any time without waiting for passwords, cheat codes, quicksaves, and rumble support. Drag and drop support. Works with Android systems. If you enjoy accurate emulation, you will want to check out Snes9x.

If you want to experience the best 16-bit gaming available, you need Snes9x. Whether you want to relive your childhood with Super Mario World or play some Street Fighter II Turbo, Snes9x makes it possible. This is the easiest way to enjoy your favorite SNES games on a PC, Mac, or Linux! All you need is your ROMs and this emulator.

Features of Snes9x SNES Emulator for PC

Snes9x is an excellent Super Nintendo emulator

Super lightweight

Easy to use

Simple control setting

It has high compatibility with games

It is a good choice if your PC

The ports and forks of Snes9x exist on many platforms

Supports .smc and .sfc file formats, optionally compressed with ZIP, RAR, or 7Z

Cheat code support using .cht file format

Configurable on-screen controls

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

