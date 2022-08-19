Every day, people are trying to capture everything happening in their lives and share it with friends and family. With VN Video Editor VlogNow, you can edit your footage at lightning speed and share it on your favorite social networks. Here’s why you should make it your go-to video editing software. With VN Video Editor, your video production will be easier than you ever expected. It takes just a few seconds to load and edit, giving you the power to create a professional quality video in minutes. Start with a blank canvas or choose one of our pre-designed templates that are ready to be filled with your story.

VlogNow Video Editor Overview

What is VN? An easy-to-use, intuitive, and powerful video editing tool for creating the best quality videos by a novice or professional. Create a video with VN Editor in minutes. It’s easy, intuitive, and powerful. You can move clips around like clothes in your closet for a perfect outfit. Combine clips and make the perfect video for YouTube or other websites. You can even add music from instrumental to get the perfect mood. You can even make a photo slideshow without linking any external program. It helps you to be an avatar of a video editor.

It’s the easiest and most professional video assistant that allows you to make/edit videos quickly. With VN, you can cut or split videos to make customized videos for your smartphone, tablet, etc. Moreover, adding background music to your video clips with VN will give you more stunning and impressive results.

Overall, VlogNow Video Editor is a free video editing software for Windows PC. With VN, you can create, edit and share videos within just a few clicks. It is an easy-to-use editor with a user-friendly interface and many powerful features to let you create and share beautiful videos in HD quality easily.

Features of VN Video Editor for PC

Zoom in/out of the timeline

Tap to split, drag, delete, and duplicate video clips

Save draft whenever you need a break

Multi-layer timeline

Curve speed

Green Screen/Chroma key

Keyframe animation & curve

Support for Project Sharing

Add your own music to VN

Mark the music rhythm

Create quickly with BeatsClips

Support multiple soundtracks and adjust the duration

Free Diverse style music

Supports changing video speed freely

More transitions between video footage

Support for Import LUT filters

Use Avatar as a clip creator

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

