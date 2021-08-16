eMule Torrent Client is open source client software initially designed for the fast and reliable downloading of specific files from servers. The program allows users to share any type of file, including videos, music, applications, and games, on its decentralized network. This P2P client supports the simultaneous downloading of large files. It includes a search function that will return results of local files, as well as eMule-sized versions of any other file format. eMule’s interface offers a user-friendly design with easy access to your downloads. You can also set maximum priorities for file downloads and automatically download files that are smaller than a specified size.

License: Free

Author: eMule Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: eMule for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

eMule Overview

eMule lets you download almost any file from more than 117 million shared files. It integrates seamlessly with BitTorrent and FTP, in addition to includes PeerID and PeerReputation for safer downloads. Using eMule has several advantages over other download clients: It is private and anonymous; It helps you keep your P2P traffic away from your ISP; You can download everything (files, video, audio, pictures, programs, and much more); It focuses on finding files that work rather than taking a long time downloading corrupted or incomplete files. Download all the latest files with eMule and begin enjoying a new revolution in peer-to-peer access.

This is a multi-threaded P2P client for Windows that uses its own network of users to search for files. Unlike other P2P clients, it does not rely on an index centralizing all the files that are available for sharing in the entire network; instead, it has a distributed hash table (DHT) system to find peers who already have the file one wants. eMule is available, without fees or restrictions, for individual non-commercial use only.

eMule.org is the official eMule website, home to the fastest P2P client available. It was also one of the first open-source file-sharing programs to gain popularity among users as an alternative to the eDonkey2000 client. eMule uses only half of your internet connection and provides a unique server list that automatically finds other users close to you.

Features of eMule for PC

Clients use several networks to create one reliable network

It helps to ensure that everyone will get the file

eMule is completely free

eMule is also completely free of any Adware, Spyware, and etc

Each file was checked for corruption while downloading to ensure an error-free file

The eMules Intelligent Corruption Control helps to speed up the correction of corrupted parts

Auto priorities and Source management allow you to start many downloads without having to monitor them

The Preview function allows you to look at your Videos and Archives before they are completed

You can create categories for your download to organize them

eMule also allows you to use very complex Boolean searches that make the searches much more flexible

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.