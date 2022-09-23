You love games, right? Well, you’re going to love LaunchBox even more. It’s a front-end software for DOSBox, emulators, arcade cabinets, and PC Games. We know you love browsing Steam or GOG to find the perfect game – but what if we told you there’s a better way? LaunchBox was originally conceived as a frontend for DOSBox, allowing users to easily launch games for MS-DOS. It syncs your games with our cloud service to keep everything up-to-date across multiple computers. You can use the built-in Steam and Desura integrations to buy new games, automatically download cheats, artist biographies, guides and walkthroughs, and more.

License: Free

Author: Jason Carr

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: LaunchBox for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

LaunchBox Overview

While LaunchBox was originally conceived as a frontend for DOSBox, allowing users to easily launch games for MS-DOS through Windows, it has since been extended to support emulators, arcade cabinets, and PC Games. Now, you can actually enjoy the complete retro experience when combining LaunchBox with your favorite emulators or arcade cabinets. LaunchBox is a kick-ass gaming launcher. Just fill up your box art library and launch one game after another. Easily search, organize and launch thousands of DOSBox games directly from your computer.

LaunchBox works on Windows 7 and up. With LaunchBox, you can easily find your way back to your favorite games without having to remember long filenames or navigate through nested directories. With LaunchBox you can browse emulators or arcade cabinets with their respective box-art and play games right off their virtual disks.

With LaunchBox, you can comfortably browse and connect with your favorite DOS games while easily launching and organizing them. You can also import your CD-ROMs and optionally convert their games to easy-to-run zip files. LaunchBox is a great tool for anyone who enjoys the gameplay of this bygone era.

Features of LaunchBox for PC

A Game launcher with style

Organize your game collection

LaunchBox includes support for countless emulators

Great community

Steam library import

Excellent how-to video tutorial

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. LaunchBox is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.