ClamWin Antivirus latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for free and open source antivirus software, try this one. ClamWin is a Free Antivirus program created by ClamWin Pty Ltd. The application supports for Microsoft Windows 10, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 7, Windows Vista, Windows XP, Windows 2000 and Windows Server 2012, 2008 and 2003. ClamWin is an excellent antivirus because it includes great functions and the network scanner to detect any virus that can infect the system. It has an effective system that is updated daily, keeping the virus database always up to date.

.

License: Free

Author: ClamWin Pty Ltd

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: ClamWin Antivirus

File Size:

The best thing is undoubtedly how light it is since it does not require many computer resources. ClamWin Antivirus be able to provide a much more complete protection to your home computers because this software protects our internet networks as well as our equipment from any type of virus and the fact that it is very easy to use. It’s excellent software for the protection of different equipment such as PC Desktop, Notebook and Laptop.

Perform the installation or configuration of the same is why users are protected from any hacker or identity theft and away from all vulnerabilities that can be found when browsing or downloading from the Internet. It has a suitable configuration for the optimal functioning of this tool, so that files that come from unknown sources and can cause potential damage to the equipment are not accepted.

ClamWin is one of the best software to protect and keep the system out of threats of any kind. You can use it and thus determine the characteristics and functions that ClamWin has. Overall, I can recommend this software both to protect personal computers and to use it within any company

Features of ClamWin Antivirus

High detection rates for viruses and spyware

Scanning Scheduler

Automatic downloads of regularly updated Virus Database.

Standalone virus scanner and right-click menu integration to Microsoft Windows Explorer

Addin to Microsoft Outlook to remove virus-infected attachments automatically

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

