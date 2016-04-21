Notepad2 for PC is a free and open-source text editor for Microsoft Windows developed by Florian Balmer. It’s easy to use and lightweight application. This tool supports multiple languages as well as text encoding. The application supports many programming languages such as ASP, Assembly, C, C++, C#, CGI, CSS, HTML, Java, JavaScript, NSIS, Pascal, Perl, PHP, Python, SQL, Visual Basic, VBScript, XHTML, XML, and etc. Notepad2 is easy to customize and a number of plugins are available for this tool so as per project requirement users can add the required one.

License: Free

Author: Florian Balmer

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Notepad2 for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Notepad2 Overview

This application allows users to open multiple files in a single window, auto-complete and spelling errors hint features is great. The tool has multiple shortcuts for the functional purpose these increase productivity during coding. Compared with Notepad++, Notepad2 is a lightweight application and uses very little space on your computer, and requires a very small amount of RAM to run. It, therefore, has very little impact on the performance of your machine, unlike most code editors.

Also despite being very simple and light, notepad2 functionality can be extended to do so very many things. Notepad2 is able to write the code inflexible way. Using this tool users are able to read and write code in different extension scripts. Like other text editor applications, you can also create batch files, compiling, and running programs. Allows you easy access to recently closed files it also loads large files quickly.

It’s open-source so we are able to use it free of cost. Nothing to dislike about this application, so far so good. If you’re a beginner programmer you always need to focus on writing code and need not know how to configure your editor to work well, this is an application for you. Overall it’s an efficient code editor.

Features of Notepad2 for PC

Free and open-source text editor application

Auto indentation

Bracket matching

Character encoding conversion between ASCII, UTF-8, and UTF-16 formats

Multiple Undo/redo; rectangular block selection

Newline format conversion, between DOS (CR/LF), Unix (LF), and Macintosh (CR) formats

Regular expression-based find and replace

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

