Don’t use the PC anymore because outdated drivers prevent it from running smoothly. Are you tired of looking for the correct drivers and putting them in manually one by one? Snappy Driver Installer free does the work for you. It scans your computer for missing, corrupt or outdated drivers and then installs them for you. With Snappy Driver Installer you can forget about searching for drivers. This application allows you to download and update your video card, sound card, network adapter, printer equipment, and any other device drivers you might need. Snappy will do all the hard work for you by automatically finding drivers that are missing or outdated, and installing them onto your PC.

License: Free

Author: SDI Tool

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Snappy Driver Installer for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Snappy Driver Installer Overview

Snappy Driver Installer is a free offline driver installer that allows you to update your PC’s drivers from a central location. The program is fast, lightweight, and has a simple user interface that makes it easy to use. The sleek, new interface allows you to quickly and conveniently search for drivers from a single location. You’ll never worry about finding your correct driver again. Snappy Driver Installer can access the Snappy Driver Installer Origin database and update your device driver. This version works with Windows x64 OS, any Windows 32-bit OS versions must still use the original version (link below.)

Install them at home or while traveling. Since it can store its entire collection of drivers offline, Snappy Driver Installer Origin doesn’t need an Internet connection to install update drivers – even on Windows XP. It’s unobtrusive, convenient for frequent travelers, and a must-have for people who use computers in isolated areas

Overall, Snappy Driver Installer is a powerful tool to install and update device drivers. The key feature of Snappy Driver Installer is it keeps a driver database offline. Online driver update websites won’t find out-of-date device drivers because these sites only check for new drives from their specific database, which Snappy Driver Installer doesn’t use.

Features of Snappy Driver Installer for PC

Multilingual interface

Themes

The state of the art in algorithm for finding the best matching drivers for any device

Portable

No installation is necessary

Automatic updating of driver packs and the application over the Internet

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 20 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

