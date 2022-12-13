The Alienware On-Screen Display is a free application that allows you to tweak your Alienware laptop screen by giving convenient access to it. This application provides an uncomplicated and friendly interface that lets you adjust the brightness, color, and gamma settings of your screen along with other standard parameters related to the display features. The On Screen Display for Alienware displays the CPU, RAM, GPU, and hard drive status in a game. It also displays Network and Internet Status. This feature is useful if you are in the middle of a game and need to check your console settings, such as Graphics Quality settings.

License: Free

Author: DELL

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Alienware OSD Application for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Alienware On-Screen Display Overview

Alienware On-Screen Display: Alienware On-Screen Display is a free-to-use application for Windows OS that allows you to set up your Alienware screen. The goal of Alienware On-Screen Display is to make your life easier. In the same way, the developers make sure our motherboards deliver the power you need, let us take care of the rest. Alienware On-Screen Display will serve as a replacement for all the little controls on your monitor. For example, did you know that the volume buttons on your computer keyboard can control the volume and mute your audio? Well, with Alienware On-Screen Display you can adjust and set this all from one simple interface.

The application is designed to help you manage the screen’s settings, including brightness and resolution. It also allows you to launch movies on your computer with sound seamlessly. The Alienware On-Screen Display is compatible with Windows 11, Windows 10, Vista, 7, and 8. It provides a simple, user-friendly interface that you can use more productively.

Overall, Alienware On-Screen Display is an application used to configure your Alienware PC, in a non-traditional way. This application is compatible with Alienware 14, Alienware 17, and Alienware 18. The application has a simple, user-friendly interface. Alienware On-Screen Display is available as a free download on our software library.

Features of Alienware On-Screen Display for PC

Alienware On-Screen Display (OSD)

Control the brightness bar

Change the input source

Turn the screen on or off through the OSD button

Custom/Advanced configuration settings

Optional installation packages

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 3 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 4 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

