Updating drivers could be such a huge task for an amateur, yet it is not for Driver Doctor for PC Windows. To update a driver, all you need to do is click your button 3 times and then the software will automatically update all your drivers and resolve any issues by itself. Driver Doctor not only makes updating drivers such a simple and easy thing but also saves your time and effort. You can restore, back up, or uninstall your drivers easily and quickly with this software. With the following features, Driver Doctor can ensure that your PC works perfectly in all aspects.

License: Trial

Author: Driver Doctor

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Driver Doctor for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

Driver Doctor Overview

Driver Doctor is a professional driver updating and management software designed to help you update all the outdated, corrupted, and missing drivers for your PC. It keeps your computer’s performance at peak with its easy-to-use interface that requires no technical skills. You can use the software to update more than 8 million device drivers including sound cards, motherboards, graphics card drivers, etc. For those who need it for gaming or high-end video editing applications, you can also get additional features like graphics optimization tools.

With over 8 million driver databases to cover almost all devices, Driver Doctor is your best choice to update or upgrade your drivers. It makes an easy thing to update drivers and restore, backup, and uninstall those drivers easily. You can use it without any computer skills. This means you can easily find the right drivers for your system and update them with just three clicks. Maximize the performance and functionality of your PC with Driver Doctor.

If you looking for the perfect way to keep your computer running smoothly? Driver Doctor for PC is here to help. The intuitive, user-friendly interface makes updating your drivers a breeze – just 3 clicks and you’re done. Plus, the state-of-the-art technology ensures you get the best performance from your system. Enjoy hassle-free driver updates with Driver Doctor for PC.

Features of Driver Doctor for PC

Find all missing drivers or dated drivers in your PC

Download and update all PC and device drivers

Keep your outdated drivers or missing drivers up-to-date

One time to find all device drivers for your PC

8 million + drivers huge database to cover almost all devices

It contains the latest Windows 10 drivers

Maximize the performance and functionality of your PC

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

