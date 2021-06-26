Classic Shell is an open-source application that allows you to restore a set of features that were removed from the newer versions of Windows. Classic Start Menu is a power toy for Windows XP, Windows Vista, and Windows 7 to add features that were removed from the newer versions of Windows such as classic Start Menu, Start button, Start menu dropdown, Jump lists in the Start menu, Toolbar for Explorer and Quick Launch toolbar. Classic Shell makes it easy to get back the features that were removed from Windows 10 and Windows 8/8.1. All these features are available in 35 languages.

License: Free

Author: Ivo Beltchev

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Classic Shell for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Classic Shell Overview

Classic Shell allows you to restore a set of features (such as the classic Start menu and toolbar for Windows Explorer) that were removed from the newer versions of the Windows operating system. It also lets you use a wide range of customizations to personalize your computing experience. Main features: -Choosable classic style interface -Visible program list with drag and drop functionality -Classic desktop tools such as Orb, Notepad, Sticky Notes, and Calculator -Backward compatible with Windows 2000, Windows XP, Windows 2003, Windows Vista, and Windows 7.

The main feature and goal of Classic Shell are to replace those missing features with new ones. The Classic Start Menu functionality is modeled after a Windows 95 or Windows XP start menu and toolbar. Its classic start menu is customizable, giving you the choice between the classic cascading style menus or a combination of compact and expanded cascading styles. Its windows explorer toolbar provides access to computer management tasks, drives, networks, and folders. It also offers additional configuration options such as disabling the search pane in all Explorer windows or disabling new folder creation.

This is an application that enhances the Windows 8 start menu to make it more useful and friendly to work in. It does not have all the bells and whistles of a full-fledged shell replacement, but it brings back some important features which otherwise are lost in Windows 7/8/10.

Features of Classic Shell for PC

Highly customizable start menu with multiple styles and skins

Quick access to recent, frequently-used, or pinned programs

Find programs, settings, files, and documents

Start button for Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10

Toolbar and status bar for Windows Explorer

Caption and status bar for Internet Explorer

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

