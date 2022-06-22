It has never been easier to update your computer drivers than with Intel Driver and Support Assistant (Intel DSA) for PC. This application has a smart system that automatically updates most of your essential drivers and software. It also gives you the option to update all of your hardware and software, or select specific ones you want to keep updated. The Intel Driver & Support Assistant provides the latest software and drivers for your 2nd generation or newer Intel-based PC. Providing tailored support and hassle-free updates for most of your Intel hardware. It’s a great way to extend the life of your PC.

License: Free

Author: Intel

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Intel Driver & Support Assistant for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Intel Driver & Support Assistant Overview

This helpful application automatically detects your system configuration, then uses intelligent software and tools to ensure optimal performance with minimal system disturbance. You’ll get proactive protection with automated version updates designed to keep your computer running fast, safe, and secure. Use the Intel Driver and Support Assistant to keep your computer up to date. The Intel Driver and Support Assistant is a tool that automatically checks for driver and software updates and can notify you when updates are available. You can also manage your settings for automatic updates and choose which Intel products are updated and when.

Your PC will work better with Intel Driver and Support Assistant, which keeps you up to date and provides hassle-free updates for most of your Intel hardware. Your computer will feel right at home with this application. Get help for the most common driver and support issues. Set up automatic updates, find driver updates, and more.

It keeps track of when drivers are due for their next update on your PC and automatically notifies you of their availability. Drivers may include updates for network, graphics, sound, server, BIOS, and more. You can even roll back to the driver that was installed previously if an updated driver causes incompatibility or other problems.

Features of Intel Driver & Support Assistant for PC

Easy to use

Simple and lightweight

Auto-detect Intel Products

Relevant Product Support

Download Drivers & Software

Download and Run

Support Assistant

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

