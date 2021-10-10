KinoConsole Desktop (Available on Windows Store) is a remote desktop application designed for gaming. You can now play the latest PC games like Diablo III, Skyrim, and Civilization anywhere, at any time. A simple setup process and KinoConsole interface make it simple to get to the action in one click. It also includes Windows integration, customizable scene layouts, better chat text rendering, and hardware video decoding for an improved experience. KinoConsole is a desktop application for playing games on your PC. KinoConsole allows you to access your PC from your Wii U or PC, giving you the capability to play games on either the big screen TV or your own screen. Imagine being able to play Diablo III on your 50″ TV.

License: Free

Author: Kinoni‬

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: KinoConsole for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

KinoConsole Overview

KinoConsole is a remote desktop application designed for gaming. It will allow you to play the latest PC games like Diablo III, Skyrim, and Civilization anywhere. The first time you start this software you will see a KinoConsole window on your screen (this is KinoConsole client). Next, run another instance of KinoConsole with the “-server” argument (KinoConsole server) and connect to the client instance from the same machine which runs it via localhost:kincmd remote address. Operating on an HDMI video card, KinoConsole is fast and responsive, allowing you to quickly respond to in-game situations.

This is the fastest and most powerful remote desktop and gaming application for your PC. It’s specifically built for people who want to play games from their PCs on their TVs, big-screen monitors, or Projectors. In fact, it’s so fast that you won’t be able to tell the difference between playing on your PC and playing on your TV! KinoConsole is the only remote desktop application that delivers latency-free, full 1080p HD over WiFi.

Overall, KinoConsole is a remote desktop application that allows you to play your PC games in any room, anywhere. Unlike other screen-sharing applications that utilize browser plugins or Android/iPhone apps. KinoConsole brings a breeze of fresh air to the remote control game.

Features of KinoConsole for PC

Play the latest games from your home PC

Supports HD resolution

Low-latency CD-quality stereo audio

Control games with touchscreen gestures, external gamepad, virtual on-screen joystick, or by tilting the phone

Customize controls to your preference

Supports external Moga game controllers compatible with Windows Phone

Automatically adds your Steam games to the game library

Launch games remotely from Windows Phone application

Simple one-time minimal setup, start playing in minutes

Automatic server discovery in the local network

KinoConsole PC server supports Windows Vista or later

Full Xbox controller emulation on Windows

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

