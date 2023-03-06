Whether you’re building a world of dreams or fighting evil alongside your friends, Omlet Arcade is the place to do it. Join a gaming virtual network and play Minecraft multiplayer with people all across the globe. Play on any platform, anywhere in the world, with our easy-to-use online service. The brand new Omlet Arcade is the place for playing awesome games on the PC. Build worlds with people all across the globe using Minecraft multiplayer. Featuring a live chat, user levels, trophies, and a huge collection of games to play – you’ll soon be addicted.

Omlet Arcade Overview

Built upon the power of Minecraft, it gives you free access to thousands of fun games created by our very game experts. Play mini-games like Tetherball, Uber Downhill and Capture the Flag in the company of family and friends PLUS join other members’ games via the Public Lobby. PS, if you fancy a challenge then head over to “The Hub” where you can enter tournaments, win prizes, and play competitively. Omlet Arcade is a free downloadable app that allows you to play games with people all across the world. Chat, play games, and build worlds together with those on your network. Play the latest free online games and never be bored again.

You can play popular games such as Minecraft, Ark: Survival Evolved, or indie hits such as Unturned, with this virtual network. You can play any game with one click from inside the free Omlet Arcade community and directly in your browser. Use Omlet Arcade as a host for your Minecraft multiplayer server or play the retro arcade games have to offer.

Overall, Omlet Arcade is a server application. It turns your PC into a headless game server so you can play online games on your computer such as Minecraft with friends and family.

Features of Omlet Arcade for PC

Minecraft multiplayer mode

Mobile Esports Tournaments

Create and join gaming communities

In-game voice chat

Loop recording and video editor

Easy registration

Team invite codes

Auto team-forming

Brackets generation

Match chats

Mobile Esports Community

Squad Streaming

Free live streaming to Omlet, Facebook, YouTube, Twitch or Nimo TV

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 3 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download Omlet Arcade app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for Omlet Arcade.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download Omlet Arcade APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded Omlet Arcade.

