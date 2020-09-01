HeidiSQL Portable latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. HeidiSQL Portable is a free and open source software developed in 2002 by Ansgar for cross platform operating system. HeidiSQL is a simple yet efficient database that is usable in every field of technical industries. It is easy to use and integrate and can also help increase the program’s adaptability. It has a very easy and simple graphical user interface and has really complete and fast import and export tools. HeidiSQL Portable edition is the best tool for creating data tables to handle and store data in a structured way.

License: Free

Author: Ansgar Becker

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: HeidiSQL Portable

File Size:

HeidiSQL Portable editon offers connection to multiple servers in one window, connect via SSH tunnel, or pass SSL settings and create and edit tables, views, stored routines, triggers and scheduled events. It supported database systems: MariaDB, MySQL, MS SQL, PostgreSQL and SQLite. Although it is the best available database tool nowadays, working with it also requires commands and tables. Its installation is fast and we can find it merged with other software such as XAMP or WAMP.

HeidiSQL allows you to create and manage databases of localhost mode, online mode and mobile application projects that are under development. The most important thing is that you can host our SQL servers for free. It helps in developing databases for web and also applications. You can use it to handle your data in your projects and also update it as per requirements.

MySQL is still the easiest query language to learn when it comes to SQL. If someone has the database and table queries ready, any amateur can learn and explore HeidiSQL. It is recommended for all technical staff.

Features of HeidiSQL Portable

Free for everyone, OpenSource

Connect to multiple servers in one window

Supported database systems: MariaDB, MySQL, MS SQL, PostgreSQL and SQLite

Connect to servers via commandline

Connect via SSH tunnel, or pass SSL settings

Create and edit tables, views, stored routines, triggers and scheduled events

Generate nice SQL-exports, compress these afterwards, or put them on the clipboard

Export from one server/database directly to another server/database

Manage user-privileges

Import text-files

Export table rows as CSV, HTML, XML, SQL, LaTeX, Wiki Markup and PHP Array

Browse and edit table-data using a comfortable grid

Batch-insert ascii or binary files into tables

Write queries with customizable syntax-highlighting and code-completion

Pretty reformat disordered SQL

Monitor and kill client-processes

Find specific text in all tables of all databases of one server

Optimize and repair tables in a batch manner

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

