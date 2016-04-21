Opera GX for PC is a is a free and multifunction browser for gamers developed by Opera Software. This is a special version of the Opera browser built specifically to complement gaming. The Opera GX is the best browser of the present time for gamers. It has many features that help users or gamers work with multiple tabs and have recently been integrated with the most commonly used chat tools. Opera is one of the best browsers, isn’t that complicated to use, minimal, and the best parts are the dark web pages, built-in VPN. It is very intuitive to use and encompasses a wide use scenario as it allows the user to add extensions.

License: Free

Author: Opera Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Opera GX for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Opera GX Overview

Opera GX browser includes unique features to help you get the most out of both gaming and browsing like the original Opera browser. Some of the features of Opera GX are standard features of Opera, such as Free browser VPN, Adblocker, Messager, Video Pop-out, GX wallpaper, GX theme, GX design, GX corner, Twitch Integration, RAM and CPU limiter, GX control, and many more. It is compensated with the wide functionality thus making the environment more cozy to use.

Opera GX can load most of the website user need to visit without any error due to the browser. If there are errors, it’s usually due to the network, the website’s hosting, or issues with the website’s programming. Opera GX it’s also really like the original includes the VPN that comes with Opera by default. Using the Opera VPN is a good way to view websites that might not load properly or may be blocked by a country or Internet Service Provider.

Opera GX like the original version of Opera browser can work well with most programming languages like PHP, JavaScript, and other popular dynamic languages. I would recommend having it installed as a web browsing option in case you run into issues with another web browser. Overall, the browser is very good and dynamic use.

Features of Opera GX for PC

GX Control

Twitch Integration

GX Corner

GX Sound

You can customize your browser with any color

GX Themes

Integrated Messengers

Unlimited browser VPN

The CPU Limiter lets you put a cap on how much of your computer’s processing

RAM limiter lets you choose how much memory Opera GX uses

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. Opera GX is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.