Simplicity is key in this data recovery utility that can be used to see any iPhone backup file on your computer. iBackup Viewer installs a handy icon in the program menu, where it can be pointed at any iPhone backup file. This will launch a simple interface that will display all of the files stored inside of that particular backup, using three main sub-windows: items (which list every single file), contacts, and messages. From there, you may add, delete, and export contacts, text messages, or photos/videos with just a few clicks, which is perfect if you need to restore deleted contacts or recover lost text messages. Browse and recover data from iTunes backup directly on your iPhone or iPad.

License: Free

Author: iMacTools.com

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: iBackup Viewer for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

iBackup Viewer Overview

iBackup Viewer is the first and only software that allows you to browse, preview and export your iPhone content to a PC without the need to jailbreak. Compatible with all iPhone, iPad, and iPod devices running iOS 5.0 and above, iBackup Viewer is fast, reliable, and easy to use. Whether you want to view various aspects of your iPhone’s data or retrieve deleted files from iTunes or iCloud backup archives, iBackup Viewer gives you access to your iPhone’s contents on your Windows PC just minutes after downloading the file. With iBackup Viewer you’ll be able to browse the media contents of your iPhone backup files and recover all of those precious memories that were accidentally deleted from your iPhone; iBackup Viewer is totally safe, so you’ve got nothing to worry about.

After you open iBackup Viewer, you will see that it is a very simple, yet elegant app. It has three main windows: the backup list, its detail window, and the “For You” window. The backup list contains a list of all the backups of your iPhone you have made using iTunes. View your iPhone backup file on your PC computer. iBackup Viewer supports all social media data, including contacts and messages. View video, iPod music, notes, and voice memos and extract them to an iPhone backup file.

Overall, iBackup Viewer for PC Windows is a dedicated iPhone data recovery application that enables you easily recover iPhone SMS, contacts, call history, and media files with a few simple clicks. Of course, the app is easy to use and this should be taken into consideration too.

Features of iBackup Viewer for PC

Save Backed Up Contacts

Extract SMS, iMessage Messages, and WhatsApp History

Photo and Video Attachments

Save iOS Notes

Export Voice Memos and Recordings

Extract Photos and Live Photos from iPhone Backups

Save and Print Phone Call History

Export Internet Visit History and Bookmarks to Safari

Preview app files in a different mode

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

