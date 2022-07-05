Always on the go and home do not want to miss the moment? Then take your favorite image viewer with you. PhotoQt is a fast and highly configurable image viewer which supports most common file formats including JPEG, PNG, GIF, and BMP as well as videos via its own video player (also compatible with WebM, OPUS, and Theora). With its simple but nice user interface PhotoQt won’t get in your way: just choose one of your images and enjoy it. It’s designed to be light, fast, simple, and easy to use. You can open any image in PhotoQt by either: 1. Drag and dropping on the window or 2. Clicking on an image link.

License: Free

Author: Lukas Spies

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: PhotoQt for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

PhotoQt Overview

PhotoQt is the image viewer for Unix-like platforms. Its lightweight code, combined with native Speed and good looks, makes it the ideal way to view all images on your computer. PhotoQt shows all standard formats (JPG, PNG, BMP, TIFF, GIF), including its native format QNP, using high-quality scaling algorithms. Discover PhotoQt, a fast and highly configurable image viewer with a simple interface and support for the most popular graphic formats. This is a fast and highly configurable image viewer. Whether you’re looking for an efficient bulk image viewer, an application that can view large images in high zoom levels, an image organizer, or a tool to quickly copy image directories from one system to another.

Although PhotoQt has been created for a single purpose – to show photos at their best – it also has some other useful features like a movie player, music player, etc. PhotoQt doesn’t rely on any external libraries and is as small as possible. The author of PhotoQt is an enthusiastic photographer who would be very happy to see your favorite pictures.

Lightweight and small, PhotoQt is what you are looking for to easily view images. It has several features: zoom using multi-touch gestures, change the displayed language, and create thumbnails or contact sheets. If you prefer to use the keyboard shortcuts, it supports them as well.

Features of PhotoQt for PC

Touchscreen support

Chromecast support

Basic image manipulations

Convert images between formats

Keyboard and mouse shortcuts

Upload images directly to imgur.com

Set image as wallpaper directly from inside PhotoQt

Slideshow feature

Display Exif information (including tagging of faces)

Thumbnail Cache

System Tray Usage

Command-Line Options

Support of ImageMagick/GraphicsMagick, Libraw, FreeImage, DevIL, Poppler, libarchive, and video files. Here is a list of all supported formats

Several translations available

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. PhotoQt is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.