Opera Portable or Opera USB Browser for PC Windows is a simple and fast web browser by Opera Software for Microsoft Windows. Like installer version, the packaged in a portable browser version that you can always have at hand on a USB drive or CD/DVD. The best thing of Opera Portable vesion is the ease when connecting with another PC without installation process. It works for almost Windows platforms including: Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows Vista and Windows XP. One of the best features is that the sidebar can be anchored so that something that differentiates it from other browsers.

License: Free

Author: Opera Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Opera Portable for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Opera Portable Browser Overview

Opera Browser Portable version has a fairly friendly design, its interface is similar to that of any other browser, which facilitates the use of it. With Opera Portable Browser users were able to support users from different places, facilitating and speeding up the resolution of any problems that previously demanded a lot of time from the team in view of the need of displacement. This web browser makes it easy to support and perform simple and easy of use browser.

You can access your internet very ease personal PC Desktop at home with this application. You can use Opera Portable on your computers where you’re not even allowed to install any programs. No matter which computer you work on, you can always run the Opera browser from a USB drive. Using portable software, you don’t leave any settings files or other data on the computer.

Opera Portable is a good browser, it has many functions, the differences with other browsers are minimal. The browser is to live the experience with this excellent web browser, and enjoy it’s advantages. I recommend Opera Portable vesion to any user, with the free version you can do a lot, like desktop sharing, files from any device (PC Desktop, Notebook, Netbook or Tablet) in any.

Features of Opera for PC

Stay safe and more personal

Enjoy an ad block web

Perform various tasks on the web easily

Explore faster and longer

Currency conversion during your shopping

Personalize your browser

Bring your browser data with you

Get your personal news feed

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

