Opera Portable or Opera USB Browser for PC Windows is a simple and fast web browser by Opera Software for Microsoft Windows. Like installer version, the packaged in a portable browser version that you can always have at hand on a USB drive or CD/DVD. The best thing of Opera Portable vesion is the ease when connecting with another PC without installation process. It works for almost Windows platforms including: Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows Vista and Windows XP. One of the best features is that the sidebar can be anchored so that something that differentiates it from other browsers.
License: Free
Author: Opera Software
OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10
Language: English
Version:
File Name: Opera Portable for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup
File Size:
Opera Portable Browser Overview
Opera Browser Portable version has a fairly friendly design, its interface is similar to that of any other browser, which facilitates the use of it. With Opera Portable Browser users were able to support users from different places, facilitating and speeding up the resolution of any problems that previously demanded a lot of time from the team in view of the need of displacement. This web browser makes it easy to support and perform simple and easy of use browser.
You can access your internet very ease personal PC Desktop at home with this application. You can use Opera Portable on your computers where you’re not even allowed to install any programs. No matter which computer you work on, you can always run the Opera browser from a USB drive. Using portable software, you don’t leave any settings files or other data on the computer.
Opera Portable is a good browser, it has many functions, the differences with other browsers are minimal. The browser is to live the experience with this excellent web browser, and enjoy it’s advantages. I recommend Opera Portable vesion to any user, with the free version you can do a lot, like desktop sharing, files from any device (PC Desktop, Notebook, Netbook or Tablet) in any.
Features of Opera for PC
- Stay safe and more personal
- Enjoy an ad block web
- Perform various tasks on the web easily
- Explore faster and longer
- Currency conversion during your shopping
- Personalize your browser
- Bring your browser data with you
- Get your personal news feed
System Requirements
- Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz
- RAM: 1 Gb RAM
- Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space
- Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent
