Opera browser latest version offline installer setup exe file download free for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Opera is smart and fast web browser by Opera Software. This program makes some of the most popular browsers, and they are available on almost every platform, Windows, Mac OS, Linux and Android system, Opera browser is very easy to use and functional. Opera Mini is also one fastest mobile browsers for Android and iOS, thanks to its compression called Opera Turbo. This can save up to 80% of data while loading pages faster than other browsers include Mozilla Firefox and Google Chrome.

License: Free

Author: Opera Software

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Opera

File Size: 50 Mb

Built ad blocker does not slow page load. Like any new browser it took a learning curve to find some features. The Private Browsing mode is hard to find the first time, after finding it, it is in the perfect place. Has desktop, tablet and phone views. Tablet is tabbed. Phone is near full screen, leaning towards preferring phone view. Lovely update with good and easy features. Cool interfacing, cool themes, correct data saving.

Opera Browser it’s almost always faster than the stock browser “Internet Explorer” that is installed that is installed all PC. This browser is good but there are not better ones out there to replace it. Especially nice is that I can sync all my bookmarks with my desktop browser. I recommend it to people that are looking for a good multiple tab browser that works well and is easy to use.

Opera makes some of the most popular browsers, and they are available on almost every platform includes: Windows, Mac, Linux, Android and iOS. All people like it so much, I downloaded for my PC. It might replace Chrome and Firefox as backup browser. A good alternative if you want one. Most notable features for me, data saving and browser syncing across devices.

Features of Opera

Stay safe and more personal

Enjoy an ad block web

Perform various tasks on the web easily

Explore faster and longer

Currency conversion during your shopping

Personalize your browser

Bring your browser data with you

Get your personal news feed

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

