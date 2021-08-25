PPSSPP is an open-source PSP emulator for Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, Pandora, Symbian, Switch, Meego, and BlackBerry devices. PPSSPP is the best PlayStation Portable emulator for anyone. It allows you to run your PSP games on your computer using superior hardware, faster emulation, and more features. Here are some key features of “PPSSPP”: PPSSPP supports save states, dynamic recompilation (JIT), Has rudimentary support for ad hoc wireless networking, Higher screen resolutions, Antialiasing, Image scaling, Support for shaders, Linear and anisotropic filtering, and more.

License: Free

Author: PPSSPP Project

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: PPSSPP Emulator for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

PPSSPP Emulator Overview

Emulating the PSP has never been this easy, PPSSPP is the best PSP emulator for any OS. PPSSPP is the most optimized, smoothest, and easiest to use PSP emulator in the world. PPSSPP is a PSP emulator written in C++, and translated into C# for the .NET Framework (Mono). PPSSPP can run PSP games on Windows, Mac OSX, Linux, ARMv7 Android, Symbian, iOS, WiiU, Switch, and more. PPSSPP is still constantly improving so expect many new features.

PPSSPP is the best PS emulator for Android and other mobile devices. The application can thus emulate PSP games with good compatibility and good speed. It runs most games at a full speed, but there are still some bugs. Note that PPSSPP Gold (for Windows, macOS, Linux) and PPPSSPP have more features than the official PPSSPP version. You can play in HD resolutions and more, can play on a tablet for big-screen mobile gaming, and also customize on-screen touch controls or use an external controller or keyboard.

The development of PPSSPP being based on the famous PCSX ReARMed has allowed us to get a PSP emulator working on most platforms in a short amount of time. The PPSSPP (PlayStation Portable Simulator Suitable for Playing Portable) is the first and currently only PSP emulator in the world. It aims to be faster than any other PSP emulators on Windows, Linux, macOS, and Android.

Features of PPSSPP Emulator for PC

PPSSPP supports save states

Dynamic recompilation (JIT)

It has rudimentary support for ad hoc wireless networking

Higher screen resolutions

Antialiasing

Image scaling

Support for shaders

Linear and anisotropic filtering

Play in HD resolutions and more

Play on a tablet for big-screen mobile gaming

Customize on-screen touch controls or use an external controller or keyboard

Save and restore game state anywhere, anytime

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. PPSSPP Emulator is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.