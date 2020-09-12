EagleGet latest version offline installer setup exe file download for all windows 32 and 64 bit. EagleGet download manager is a free downloader its allows you to speed up download connection, along with automatic, manual and batch downloads. It’s a free all in one download manager can be integrated to Chrome, Mozilla Firefox, Internet Explorer, Opera, Torch and other browsers, offering support for HTTP, HTTPS, FTP, MMS and RTSP protocol. EagleGet like Internet Download Manager can automatically detects media contents on any website.

License: Free

Author: EagleGet

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: EagleGet

File Size: 9 Mb

EagleGet download manager has a great features and a user friendly, plain and sophisticated design which will let you quickly familiarize you from various different functions without any extra effort. This application provides flexible notification configurations, contains automatic malware checker and file integrity verifier, the features that protecting users from virus attack as well as ensuring the original downloaded file.

Though there are some integrated download manager in your web browsers which can be used for downloading the data but you can always have the option to turn to the third party application which can offer you better results. Sometimes you need an app that allows you to download application or programs to your PC Windows that you want to install. This one does the job quite nicely.

Eagleget is an awesome application to download all files. Its’ quite useful when you need to download apps or other files on devices with restricted or limited web browser. Also has a built in web browser in case you do not have the exact link to the desired file.

Features of EagleGet

Accelerate downloads by using multi-threaded technology

Download files in Chrome, IE, Firefox and Opera with one click

Support MMS, HTTP, HTTPS, FTP and RTSP protocols

Built in download scheduler for multiple queues

Download different file types to separate folders

Batch downloads function with clipboard capture

Automatic refresh expired download address

Support HTTP and SOCKET proxy

Support fully customized User-Agent

Monitor running and completed tasks with TaskMonitor

Supports drag-and-drop to rearrange the priority of downloads

Automatic run virus scan after download

Automatic convert media format after download

Convenient task properties panel

Detailed connection log for each task

Verify integrity of downloaded files

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

