OpenSCAD for PC is a free 3D CAD software for creating solid 3D CAD objects developed and published by Marius Kintel, Clifford Wolf for Microsoft Windows. It is a script-only-based modeler that uses its own description language, different from AutoCAD or FreeCAD application. But, the 3D model position can be interactively manipulated in the view with a mouse similarly to other 3D modelers. OpenSCAD is that it perfectly manages the program in 2D as well as in 3D since that is the way to get much out of the program. OpenSCAD is a good solution to solve simple and complex problems.

License: Free

Author: Marius Kintel, Clifford Wolf

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: OpenSCAD for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

OpenSCAD Overview

Thanks to its advanced and convenient features, nowadays OpenSCAD is a fundamental piece in any study of architectural design or industrial engineering. This application also has tools to make the jobs are as perfect as possible, both aesthetically and in the information. This application represents an improvement in speed and effectiveness when interpreting designs. With tools for project management, you can share information effectively and immediately.

It can have several commands a bit complicated, like code programming but I think it’s excellent. The most difficult thing about OpenSCAD is to work in three dimensions, especially the visualization. That there are blocks that have to be created to be able to use them but in the same way they can be done. You will solve many projects with OpenSCAD both for the university and for your work.

OpenSCAD is a great tool as well for engineers, draughtsmen, architects, and others. This program saves us more time when designing since it is much quicker to draw here than to do the drawings by hand. Overall, this application must-have for everyone who wants to produce 2D and 3D images like objects perfectly and precisely.

Features of OpenSCAD for PC

Drawing is an easy, simple and quite fast way

For fast previewing of models using z-buffering

OpenSCAD employs OpenCSG and OpenGL

The 3D model position can be interactively manipulated

Preview is relatively fast and allows interactive modifications

The model renderer

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. OpenSCAD is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.