Whether you’re a burgeoning YouTuber, a small business owner, or simply someone who loves creating memorable moments, the video editing tool you use can make or break your storytelling game. Today, we’re going to talk about one of my personal favorites – the InShot Video Editor. InShot Video Editor is a powerful yet user-friendly mobile app that empowers users to create professional-quality videos effortlessly. InShot is a robust, user-friendly app that’s perfect for both beginners and seasoned content creators. With a simple and intuitive interface, it puts powerful editing tools right at your fingertips. It’s like having a mini editing studio in your pocket.

License: Free

Author: InShot Team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: InShot Video Editor for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup.exe

File Size:

InShot Video Editor Overview

InShot boasts a library of fun and creative filters and stickers that can transform your content from ‘meh’ to ‘marvelous’ in seconds. You can also play around with the speed of your video, creating slow-motion sequences or fast-forward effects that are sure to impress your viewers. One of the major advantages of using InShot is its comprehensive sound editing tools. You can add music, sound effects, and even voiceovers to your videos. Want to make your dog look like he’s singing to Beyonce’s latest hit? With InShot, you can do that. This allows you to adjust the background of your videos to fit different social media platforms. Never again will you have to worry about your videos being cut off or looking out of place.

And if you’re like me, who loves to give videos a professional touch, you’ll appreciate the text and animation feature. Add some flair to your videos with customized text, or use the animations to highlight special moments. Whether you’re trimming clips, adding funky filters, or inserting voiceovers, InShot has got you covered. It supports a wide range of video formats and ratios, making it suitable for any platform – be it Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok.

Additionally, InShot offers an extensive collection of royalty-free music tracks, allowing you to elevate your videos with the perfect soundtrack. Overall, InShot is an all-in-one video editor that takes your content to the next level. It’s not just a tool, but a companion that understands your creative needs and caters to them. So, whether you’re a pro or just starting out, give InShot a whirl. So why wait? Download InShot today and start turning your raw footage into magical moments!

Features of InShot Video Editor for PC

Trim and cut videos. Split one video into several clips

Merge videos. Merge multiple clips into one. Combine and compress video without losing quality

Adjust ratio. Fit your video and photo in any aspect ratio

Adjust speed. From 0.2x to 100x

Reverse. Rewind video clips

Make photo slideshows. And you can also make stop-motion videos

AI-based body effects. Identify the body and apply unique AI effects to make your videos stand out

Keyframes. Add keyframe animations to text, stickers, and PIPs

Picture-in-Picture (PIP). Add video and photo layers above the clip. Make a video collage easily

Chroma key. Removes the selected color. You can use this tool to create green-screen videos

Mask. Add a shape mask to the PIP

Mixtures. Blend your video with blend mode

Color picker. Pick any color on the screen and apply it to the background/text

Voice changer. Add voice effects to the clip and voice-over, making video editing more fun

Advanced velocity editing. Speed ramps make velocity editing easier

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 3 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

How to download InShot Video Editor app for PC

Using Bluestacks emulator

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for InShot Video Editor.

4. Click install.

Using MEmu emulator

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download InShot Video Editor APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded InShot Video Editor.

InShot Video Editor Download Direct Link

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. InShot Video Editor is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.