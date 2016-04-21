Remote Desktop Manager for PC is a free remote desktop software developed by Devolutions for Windows. It’s fast and easy to take over a remote machine and the response lag is far less than with the other products out of there. The application will be able to quickly and easily remotely connect to servers saves me tons of time and energy, and having everything stored in an encrypted. Using Devolution Remote Desktop Manager it was possible to separate the views per team. It also has different remote desktop connections available on the basis of the permissions granted.

License: Free

Author: Devolutions

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Remote Desktop Manager for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Remote Desktop Manager Overview

Remote Desktop Manager has all the features to make the life of a System Administrator much easier and faster. The tabbed interface for all of your remote desktop session types is wonderful. It helps keep everything nice and organized. It simply is the best in its category remote desktop manager software. It also goes on sale multiple times during the year as a premium version. This program saves a lot of time and enables users to provide fast and quality support to clients.

The best thing about this application is that you have everything in one spot. It’s not just your normal remote desktop software like TeamViewer or AnyDesk. With Remote Desktop Manager, you can also add tons of macros, scripts, tools you can put documentation right in with the device. Make sure to look at all the little things that you want with Remote Desktop Manager software.

If your company is in need of a remote desktop manager software, there simply isn’t one better on the market. Definitely worth buying. Or If your personal user, you must try this application for free for home users. Overall, the obvious benefit is the ability to manage remote hosts, be it over RDP, SSH or HTTP, from a single console.

Features of Remote Desktop Manager for PC

Remote connection management

Password management

Secure access to critical assets

IT support

Ease of management

Audit and report

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

