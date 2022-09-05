Did you know that, on average, people spend 2 years of their life looking for a good WiFi connection? That’s not an exaggeration! Well, WiFi Map has solved your problem forever. Literally – with this app you’ll use WiFi Map to find the password of any hotspot in the world, so you’ll never have to go through this again. Or, whether you’re looking for a place to get a cup of coffee, or for the best place to study, or the nearest airport hotel, you can find it all with WiFi Map. It has over 10 million hotspots and is available on Android, PC, and iOS.

It’s super easy to use and is a great replacement for expensive WiFi subscriptions because it only requires an update every few days. WiFi Map shows you the name, password, and last update time of more than 150 million WiFi hotspots around the world. It also notifies you when a new hotspot has been added to your area. Simply connect to the WiFi Map database and check the passwords for current and nearby hotspots to get free WiFi access wherever you go! It is simple and free.

If you’re traveling, finding a free WiFi hotspot can make your life much easier: You can download maps for offline use, compare travel deals, or book hotels on the go. WiFi Map has it all! Find any WiFi hotspots for you in no time. Discover passwords, actual login information, phone numbers, and address if available.

You can also share WiFi network information with other WiFi Map users, in addition to making updates to our database with your newly discovered hotspots. The app has a very simple interface and it’s very easy to use. Make an update by clicking on the hotspot you’ve checked in.

Find the internet all over the world

Unlimited secure VPN

Multiple reliable VPN servers worldwide

Access the internet for free when you connect to WiFi

Millions of WiFi hotspots are available worldwide

Genuine WiFi passwords and useful tips

Use map navigation to find the local hotspots

Apply filters to find out the nearest WiFi around you

Smart search on the WiFi map

Add WiFi hotspots around you to the map

Download offline maps when you travel

Share WiFis on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter with your friends

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

1. Download and install Bluestacks.

2. Open Bluestacks on your PC and log in to your Google play account.

3. Search for WiFi Map.

4. Click install.

1. Download MEmu on your PC.

2. Open the emulator.

3. Download WiFi Map APK.

4. On MEmu click the APK tab.

5. Click on the downloaded WiFi Map.

