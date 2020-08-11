NanoCAD latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. NanoCAD ia a free 2D and 3D CAD developed and published by Nanosoft. NanoCAD is easy to use CAD with simple and classic interface, full capability, native format supports and absolutely easy to learn. This application provides innovative, collaborative and customizable features to enhance your efficiency. It gives you many tools to draw any kind of drawing on a sheet whether it’s 2D or 3D dimensions. It is very versatile software distributed with various functions and features which helps you to recreate your drawing.

License: Free

Author: Nanosoft

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: NanoCAD

File Size:

NanoCAD is a very reputed software in industry of engineering and development. NanoCAD has a powerful Excel style table editor, with an extensive extensive set of capabilities. It is possible to draw both in 3D and in 2D from the 2D drawing in plan. There is the possibility of generating the 3D model in a much shorter time more than the other CAD application. The users also can write macros using Visual Basic Script, Java Script or any other scripting language supported.

This is a great for the first stages of design when you might need to slash and hack like drawing a sketch. Other software is not as free, often requiring specific measurements to be entered. It offers so much of tools and some of them are complex to learn for a new user. When you have to make a very complex project and you have to gain very deep knowledge to do all that thing.

NanoCAD is the most user friendly, fully functional CAD software I have used. This software is helping me to save my much of time by completing complex drawings. Overall, NanoCAD is a must have free CAD application for everyone newbie and expert users. Really this software is a boon to engineering field and I will recommend every user to go for CAD first.

Features of NanoCAD

NanoCAD is a multi-purpose free drafting software

Industry-standard user interface

Clean and native *.dwg support

Comprehensive command set

Powerful Table Editor

Extended plotting

ActiveX Automation and LISP

Supports C++/C# API

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

