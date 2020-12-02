5KPlayer Portable for PC Windows is a multimedia player built in AirPlay and DLNA Media Streamer. The application developed and published by DearMob Inc. It is very robust and supports a multitude of video and audio formats. Through this player anyone can watch HD, Full HD, 2K, 4K, 5K, 8K movies in DVD or Bluray format with a high quality without envying any DVD player. This program supports almost any audio and video codec which makes it a favorite. It is also a free software which is accessible to all people. It can also run on almost every operating system available at the moment like Microsoft Windows and Mac OS.

License: Free

Author: DearMob, Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: 5KPlayer Portable for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

This application is the best free HD, Full HD, 2K, 4K, 5K, 8K music video player to play MKV, MTS, DVD, WMV, MP4 videos and APE, FLAC, MP3, AAC, music easily, also built in with YouTube. Not only YouTube, but also Facebook, Yahoo, DailyMotion, Vimeo, Vevo, Metacafe, Myspace, Vine, UStream, MTV, Instagram, Bliptv, LiveLeak, CBS slideshare, and many more media streaming website. 5KPlayer also supports subtitle of many formats including *.srt, *.ass, *.ssa, *.json, *.aqt , *.sub, etc.

The 5KPlayer has been my perfect ally to play any kind of video format and music. 5KPlayer allows you to see the finished video in great quality and provides a chance to fix any simple mistakes. The user interface and controls are simple and effective. You can just simply drag and drop the subtitle file in to the playback window and all changes of subtitles.

What users love most about 5KPlayer is the simplicity of it. It is very simple, and creates an impact that a regular videos does provide. In addition, it allows users to view the webcam photos in the form of presentations. Overall, this software meets all requirements for high quality playback of multimedia files, so I recommend it.

Features of 5KPlayer Portable for PC

Free Audio and Video Player

Supports AirPlay & DLNA Wireless Stream

A Hardware-accelerated Free Music & Video Player

Rejoice Your Sense by Playing Videos and Music

A Cover-all Online Video Downloader

Has Built-in Radio Player

Becomes Home of Media Library

Supports subtitle of many formats

Supports rotate videos

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

