Do you have the magic touch? When it comes to video games, everyone agrees there’s something “magical” about Peggle. This satisfying puzzler challenges your hand-eye coordination as it beguiles your senses with ever-shifting levels of sound, light, and gameplay. As the colorful pegs fall into place, every shot makes perfect sense… until it doesn’t. Bounce shots off walls to reach faraway targets, watch as your foe’s pegs become yours, or use magical power to make all blue pegs red. Experience 55 levels of pure logic-free fun on your quest to master the art of Peggle! And once you’re hooked, prove that you possess the gift by taking on 75 extra-tricky challenges.

License: Demo

Author: PopCap Games, Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Peggle Deluxe for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

Peggle Deluxe Overview

Peggle Deluxe delivers with glorious 2D animation, blissful ball-bouncing action, and 10 colorful characters each with a whimsical special power that lets you rack up points in dozens of ways. Fancy some multiplayer mayhem? Bring your friends and family into the action for some frantic four-player Duel Mode that’s wonderfully addictive. Fancy some challenges too tricky for mere mortals? Then tackle 75 fiendish levels beyond the main game, each brimming with magical multipliers and hidden bonus levels.

Peggle Deluxe takes the phenomenally addictive and wonderfully satisfying Peggle experience and makes it even better with a host of brand-new features, challenges, and delights. You’ll catapult spheres and rake in marvelous bonuses as you solve 55 fanciful levels and 75 ultra-tricky trials. It’s all about luck and skill? but how much of each will you master.

Don’t be fooled by all those other peg-busting games out there. This is the original, and still the best! Outrageously fun and challenging, Peggle will appeal to players of all ages. This game needs no description. Just download and play the trial to find out for yourself why it’s one of the most popular games of all time.

Features of Peggle Deluxe for PC

Wield 10 miraculous Magic Powers

Master 55 levels of bouncy delight

Conquer 75 Master challenges

Play friends or the computer in Duel Mode

Revel in breathtaking artwork and music

Replay and save your best shots

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

