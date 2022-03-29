Put your thinking caps on and get ready to solve some tough problems! With NVIDIA CUDA, you can now use the power of GPU-accelerated computing in your own applications. With the help of a few lines of code, you can use GPU-accelerated libraries to solve problems like never before. CUDA Toolkit has all the tools you need to take your applications to the next level. With CUDA Toolkit, you can accelerate your CPU with a GPU, deploy it on any system, and scale it to any number of processors. CUD is more than an API and a language – it’s a development environment, an SDK, and even a programming paradigm.

License: Free

Author: NVIDIA

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit Overview

Open your door to a larger world of programming and performance. The NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit is a comprehensive, flexible development environment that enables you to develop and optimize massively parallel processor applications for GPU-accelerated computing environments of today and tomorrow. The NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit is optimized to take advantage of GPU-accelerated libraries, debugging and optimization tools, a C/C++ compiler, and a runtime library to deploy your application. Use the NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit to turn your GPU into a parallel-processing powerhouse with more cores than you can shake a stick at.

With the NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit, you can create high-performance GPU-accelerated applications to solve your computational problems. With the toolkit, you can develop your applications, optimize them, and deploy them on GPU-accelerated systems from desktop workstations to HPC clusters using a unified language and API.

Discover how to develop, optimize, and deploy your applications on GPU-accelerated systems with the NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit for Windows. Learn about the tools and libraries included in this development environment, plus open-source resources for graphics and parallel computing.

Features of NVIDIA CUDA Toolkit for PC

Support for the NVIDIA Ampere GPU architecture

Multi-Instance GPU (MIG) partitioning capability

New third-generation Tensor Cores to accelerate mixed-precision

Programming and APIs for task graphs

Performance optimizations in CUDA libraries

Updates to the Nsight product family of tools for tracing, profiling, and debugging of CUDA applications

Full support on all major CPU architectures, across x86_64

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 3 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 3 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

