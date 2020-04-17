FastStone Image Viewer latest download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. FastStone Image Viewer is a free for non commercial image viewer tools created by FastStone Soft for Microsoft Windows. It comes with a lot of features such as: displaying thumbnails and fullscreen, rotating images, creating web albums, to writing desired images to CD and DVD to various additional filters and plugins. FastStone will connect and manages your image or pictures in your computer as soon as your install this application. The user interface is very nice and very simple also easy to use for anyone includes beginner.

License: Free

Author: FastStone Soft

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: FastStone Image Viewer

File Size: 7 Mb

FastStone can display image formats including: BMP, PNG, JPEG, JPG, GIF, MNG, TIFF, PSD, SVG, RAW, PCX, WMF, ICO, TGA and digital camera support. It has more functions both as a standalone application and an embedded viewer in the web browser. FastStone Image Viewer also has powerful file management features, including sort, rename, create new folders, moving and copying pictures or photos. It also immediately organized what was already there. It’s easy to create new folders or rename current ones.

With FastStone you can what you wanted most, allows sorting by name or date of photos. It also import images from external storage and supports share images to social networking sites such as Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and many more. It allows you to make your own folders and organization for photos successfully. The program seems to work fairly handy on the PC Windows.

For a straightforward photo and video viewer and manager with a nice interface and great stability go no further, use this application now. If you’re going to use the camera, or even download things from the net, you’re going to need it. Overall, FastStone Image Viewer is an easy, useful and even necessary organizer for photos, pictures, images and videos.

Features of FastStone Image Viewer

Free and fast image viewer tool

Editing images such as rotation, flip, mirror, conversion to black and white and so on

Calendar creation

Giving a border to the image, gives a certain effect on the image

Works with digital cameras and scanners

Create a web gallery and write to CD and DVD

Raster image (including but not limited to BMP, PNG, JPEG, GIF, MNG, TIFF, and PSD), SVG, RAW (limited), and video support

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Cor Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA and AMD equivalent

We don’t provide any keygen, crack, patch or serial number in our site. FastStone Image Viewer is licensed as freeware or free, for Windows 32 bit and 64 bit operating system without restriction.