Media Player Classic Home Cinema MPC HC latest download offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Media Player Classic Home Cinema(MPC HC) is a free video player for Windows by Gabest. This program mimics the look Media Player 6 version, but provides most options and features available medern media player like VLC, K-Lite Codec Pack and GOM Player. This application can play videos and movies in high definition quality . Video player lets you to enjoy smoother, better quality videos. This app also has features that are expected in any good video player.

License: Free

Author: Gabest

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Media Player Classic

File Size: 12 Mb

Media Player Classic is capable of VCD, SVCD, and DVD playback. It supports most video players type LPCM, WMV, VLC, MP2, MP4, 3GP, AC3, AMV, AVI, DV, RMVB, ASF, DAT, WEBM, MPEG, DPG, MKV and DTS audio. This is the most powerful media player in PC Windows that supports all the most popular video and audio formats without any conversion.

MPC HC is the only one that comes close to a real player, do I have to dev a decent media player. With this application you can watch TV shows, movies, Music, videos as well as locally stored FLV and SWF flash video files. You don’t need to install Adobe Flash Player Plug-in to play any videos. Like other media player, you can fully customizable screen setup puts you in control.

Media Player Classic Home Cinema is my only go to player for playback of all my entertainment media formats. Of all players I have tried in the past this player worked best for my music and videos. Overall, Media Player MPC HC is the best video player ever made.

Features of Media Player Classic

Auto detects all mobile phone video and music files

All video formats

Thumbnail displays of videos and multi audio streams and Multiple subtitle tracks support

Video zoom options (aspect, full, custom)

Supports auto-rotation, aspect-ratio adjustments

Screen brightness and Volume button provided to Control brightness and Volume button

Resume points remembered for all your audio & videos

Delete files, rename, play pause operation

Audio and Video sharing

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

