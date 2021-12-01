Finding a top-quality program to create copies of your compact discs is sometimes a difficult task; however, CloneCD for Windows can help. CloneCD is the perfect tool to make backup copies of your music and data CDs, regardless of standard conformity. This program provides you with a library organized by both the user and the disc content title, allowing you to find your disc with ease. You can also create an image of an entire CD or DVD so you can burn it again at any time using a supported recorder. When an original disc doesn’t work in your car stereo or PC, CloneCD can fix it.

License: Trial

Author: RedFox

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: CloneCD for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

CloneCD is the perfect tool to make backup copies of your audio CDs. With CloneCD, you can create perfect copies of your valuable original Compact Discs, regardless of the non-standard use of the media. CloneCD’s award-winning user interface allows you to copy almost any CD with just a few mouse clicks. A powerful copy protection detector, various burning speeds including x2 normal speed, extensive audio CD accuracy options, and quality verification methods means CloneCD can be used by anyone and for almost any purpose.

With CloneCD, you can create perfect 1:1 copies of your valuable original compact discs. Should your non-Red Book standard music CD not play in your car audio player or CD walkman, don’t worry, just create a perfect copy with CloneCD and it will. For all your backup needs CloneCD is a perfect choice. Should your original discs be getting scratchy it helps extend their life by making copies.

Whether you’re backing up music, data cart, or any other disc that plays in a CD drive, CloneCD can do it. CloneCD has very high quality, but it still does not allow you to use CD-RWs. Overall, CloneCD is the first and only available tool to make perfect copies of encrypted and other copy-protected music and data CD, regardless of the compact disc standard used, even those that cannot be read by commonly available CD-ROM drives.

Features of CloneCD for PC

First copying software that uses RAW-Mode

Creates working 1:1 copies onto CD-Rs and CD-RWs

Amplifies weak sectors with selected CD writers

Emulates weak sectors with all CD writers

Works with CD-ROMs, CD-Rs and CD-RWs

Writes Audio CDs that conform to Redbook standard

Tray-icon allows control over functional usage of inserted media

Copies from CD/DVD drives, hard-drive or virtual drives

Intuitive user interface, making it easy for novices

A rich selection of preset options via default profiles

Advanced options for expert users

Stable, fast and does not require an ASPI driver

Professional technical support and customer care

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

