NVIDIA GeForce Now for PC Windows is the new way to experience your favorite PC games on GeForce-powered PCs and Mac. With just an internet connection and a cheap, low-spec PC, you can play popular titles like Fortnite, PUBG, Assassin’s Creed: Origins, or others. NVIDIA GeForce NOW brings you the full power of GeForce GTX graphics in the cloud, ready to stream to any PC, tablet, or laptop. Whether you’re at home or on the go, gaming with GeForce NOW offers instant access to your favorite Steam games from popular genres like RPGs, shooters, and strategy games.

License: Trial

Author: NVIDIA

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: NVIDIA GeForce Now for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

NVIDIA GeForce Now Overview

With the latest graphics technologies including DirectX 12, GeForce NOW offers the best possible experience for your games. And with the launch of SHIELD, we expanded our game catalog to include Android games like Vainglory, Osu!, and Guns of Boom – all enhanced with NVIDIA technologies like GameStream and ShadowPlay Highlights. Play your favorite games from newer generations, as well − all from your Android device, laptop, or Mac. Play on SHIELD using a wireless controller or keyboard and mouse − no extra software required.

GeForce Now is the easiest way to play the best PC games – from popular blockbusters to critically acclaimed indies—with only a streaming service and SHIELD tablet, phone, portable, or home console. Eligibility requirements supported devices, and other requirements apply.

You can now play all your favorite PC games on your PC, laptop, Mac, SHIELD device, iPhone, or iPad. GeForce NOW gives you instant access to the latest and greatest titles from our catalog, streamed from the cloud on-demand. Just connect to the internet, and a powerful NVIDIA cloud service streams game to any compatible device, so you can enjoy your library of PC games regardless of the machine in use.

Features of NVIDIA GeForce Now for PC

GeForce NOW lets users access a virtual computer

Install their existing games

Play them remotely

As with the original Shield version also streamed from Nvidia servers

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 2 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 2 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

