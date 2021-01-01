Are you looking for software to create CD or DVD files in a fast, easy-to-use, lightweight-to-use computer device? try Nero Burning ROM. Nero Burning ROM for PC is a great software for burn videos and photos, really powerful software. It’s very user-friendly software, easy to learn and work, the implementation takes only a few mins. This version is cheaper and just what I needed, it’s simple and effective. Nero Software Burning ROM is software for burning discs images by Nero AG. Nero Burning ROM used to be easy to handle. It gave you choices of what you wanted to install and what you didn’t. This application allows you to undertake whatever media creation you need.

License: Trial

Author: Nero AG

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Nero Burning ROM for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

It is simple, very friendly to understand, and quite intuitive. Nero Burning ROM works very well, easily made backup copies of program discs. Even made a copy of a DVD movie. Also able to drag photo folders into the program and able to burn a DVD easily and quickly. This software made it a snap to copy all my older movie tapes to DVD discs. It’s a great program for copying any of your CDs or DVDs.

The program seems to work ok now that I have completed the install. It works well with Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10. You can burn FLV or MP4 videos from YouTube to DVD and convert videos to WMV which can do. This tool seems to have done that, I have had the opportunity to burn all the formats that I noted previously without difficulty.

Overall, Nero Burning ROM is a multimedia creative suite is excellent CD and DVD burning functionality. This application enables you to perform a number of tasks related to optical media, such as creating audio and data CDs and DVDs quickly.

Independent Wright Music section with full settings

Ability to remove disk with Nero SecurDisc tool

Ability to split high-resolution images and data to burn to normal disks using the Nero

Full and accurate copying and copying of CD, DVD, and Blu-ray types

Rip or convert audio CDs to popular formats

Full management of image, audio, and video files

Making DVD and Blu-ray discs with professional menus

Enhanced editing of image files, with the right tools and various effects

Convert all kinds of multimedia files to one another with full settings

Processor: Intel or AMD with Dual Core Processor 2 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel HD Graphics or AMD equivalent

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Nero Burning ROM.