NVIDIA System Monitor provides an easy-to-understand and graphical overview of the performance of NVIDIA-based GPUs, giving you the information you need to diagnose and keep your system running at peak performance. The suite also includes other tools for managing system resources, including updating all the drivers on your PC. NVIDIA System Monitor is a utility that you can use to measure your graphics card performance by checking the GPU temperature, clock speed, memory usage, fan speed, and so on.

License: Free

Author: NVIDIA

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Windows 11

Language: English

Version:

File Name: NVIDIA System Monitor for Windows 32 and 64 bit setup

File Size:

NVIDIA System Monitor Overview

NVIDIA System Monitor has been created to provide a graphical overview of the performance of NVIDIA graphics cards. It features 3D visualizations, as well as detailed statistics about the software and hardware components that make up your system. You can also see how your system’s graphics card is performing by looking at the graphics card’s temperature, memory usage, and GPU load. Get an edge in gaming by knowing how your PC performs and when you might need it. Featuring 3D, NVIDIA System Monitor provides an easy-to-understand and graphical overview of the performance of DX9, DX10, and DX11 on NVIDIA products.

The application measures a system’s graphics performance and shows you the detailed characteristics of your NVIDIA graphics adapter. It also allows you to instantly benchmark the performance of DirectX (Direct3D) and OpenGL graphics applications, changing options with the mouse or hotkeys. This tool lets you check the GPU usage, CPU usage, memory usage, and much more.

NVIDIA System Monitor PC is a must-have for overclockers and gamers alike. This free performance tool offers a 3D graphical overview of the performance of your NVIDIA GPU and CPU, and it’s easy to understand. Dive deep into your system’s performance with our new NVIDIA System Monitor PC today.

Features of NVIDIA System Monitor for PC

First software solution to certified to support ESA technology

Ultimate performance tuning and customization

Real-time monitoring of all PC components with visual warning alerts

An immersive 3-D environment that is highly customizable and user-friendly

Stores PC status records for efficient system monitoring and debugging

Extended system monitoring on sideshow devices at all times, even during game play

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel Graphics or AMD equivalent

