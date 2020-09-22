Google Drive latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Google Drive is a hosting service by Google Inc. Google Drive for Windows provides a secure way for storing data, this application which allows users an easy and quick mode of file sharing within and outside the organization without personal HDD. Google Drive application helps users in relieving of tracking hard drives from one place to another. The good thing more about Google Drive for Windows is that it can sync. It can be use this for storing your presentation document and access them where it need to be required for presentation.

License: Free

Author: Google Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Google Drive

File Size:

Another good point is that you may use the online version without the need to download the files. You can watch videos on Google Drive, reading PDF files, and more files such as PPT, XLS, DOC and more. You can simply work on the files from the online version, make the edits and etc. Google Drive for Windows is a very reliable software to use in large organizations, personal use or everything. The main attractive feature is the ability to store large amount of files in your account and retrieve these files anytime without having to be on secure network.

The most helpful thing in Google Drive feature is being very neat and clean interface. The upload of documents or files is very fast. Sufficient file storage, with no bugs, competitive pricing for premium package. It also easy for file sharing also the web and mobile optimization is great. The benefit is that users can have access to all your files from everywhere from home, school, your office or etc.

It is a good cloud based storage and easy to work with. Google Drive for Windows is very user friendly, just make sure you have good internet connection so you will not have issue in uploading the files. If you have to share your team work of heavy files and like to start working from home or etc, you must have Google Drive for Windows.

Features of Google Drive

A well reputed brand Google and that can be trusted

Very user friendly

Quick file upload

Simple Interface

Keep any Files

Share what you want

Safe and secure drive

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivaelnt

