MorphVOX Pro latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. MorphVOX Pro is a new level and the best voice changing for gamers developed and published by Screaming Bee. With this application you can modify your voice to match your personality in game online or in game offline. The voice changing such as: Android Male, Android Female, Mutan Male, Mutan Female, Radion Chatter, Man to Woman, Woman To Man, Ordinary guy to Galactic Overlord, Lich Lord Evil Laugh, The Demon, Cyborg Warrior, Man to Woman in Heavy Traffic and many more. It’s support many application online like: Discord, Twitch, Skype, VR Chat, Fortnite, Counter Strike Global Offensive and more games.

License: Trial

Author: Screaming Bee

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: MorphVOX Pro

File Size:

The best features of this application includes: Free Premium Voices, Free Premium Sound Packs, Try Out the “Backgrounds”, Superb voice changing algorithms, Optimized for online games, New professional interface using standard windows controls, Expanded file format support including MP3 reading, Backup/Restore all your settings to a single file, Better list management for all your voices and sound effects, Plug-In support, allow for more features now and in the future, Multiple-user support, easily switch between different speakers and more.

MorphVOX is the possibility of changing your own voice with a series of voice packages, you can also add many background, add voice pack and add plug-ins in the official website MorphVOX. You can adjust your voice manually or morph it with a predefined voice package. MorphVOX offers users sound like the character you play in-game whether you choose to be a grumpy dwarf or a mighty giant. With MorphVOX you can also add any background sound while you talk.

The software is compatible with both 32 bit and 64 bit versions of Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10. If you want to sound like your in-game character, you can try this application right now MorphVOX Pro edition, or you can download the free version of this application MorphVOX JR for free.

Features of MorphVOX Pro

Free Premium Voices

Free Premium Sound Packs

Try Out the “Backgrounds”

Superb voice changing algorithms

Optimized for online games

New professional interface using standard windows controls.

Expanded file format support including MP3 reading

Backup/Restore all your settings to a single file.

Better list management for all your voices and sound effects.

Plug-In support, allow for more features now and in the future.

Multiple-user support, easily switch between different speakers.

Plus many more

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

