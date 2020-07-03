Skype download free latest version offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Skype is a free video call and video conferences developed by Microsoft Inc. This application offers many options but the main ones are calls and free video calls, also the program is used to chat. like WhatsApp, it is very fun to use you can add many contacts and sort them according to your liking. It also has fun emoticons, animations that are very well done and many things more. This application will help a lot in terma of solving certain problems and easy to communicate with anyone. Skype also supports some languages, it provides skype robots for help and support.

License: Free

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Skype

File Size:

Skype is one of the best messaging application for conferencing. Easy to contact people, chat with them or call them at ease. It is the best way to interview candidate in a short span of time and can be convenient for both the side to use. Video calls have become easy with Skype as it takes few second to find and connect with a person. It becomes easy to communicate with multiple people at the same time in a single screen rather than sending everyone separate messages in separate chat windows.

It is a free program, to make calls and video calls it is not necessary to pay, but also exempt the payment service that is not very expensive. Skype can be easily accessed form anywhere with minimal guidance on phone, ipad, laptop, pc desktop and etc. It is easy to install it and verify it. The application also allow you to create groups so you can chat and communicate at same time with different people or family. You will love it as this is most easiest and convenient app to use.

Skype is a program that helps a lot to have a better communication. It is a program that can also be used in many devices and operating systems. I recommend it because it is a very easy to use program that helps users to have a better communication.

Features of Skype

Unlimited Free Call

PC to PC Call

PC to Mobile Call with Skype Premium

Video Conference

File Sharing on Skype

Share screen using Skype

Call Mobile and Land lines

Messaging Features using Skype IM

Send Photos and Videos of Unlimited Large Files

Call Forwarding Service

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 512 Mb RAM

Hard Disk: 512 Mb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

