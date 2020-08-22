Windows 10 Lite latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for 32 and 64 bit. Windows 10 Lite is lightweight, simple, easy of installation and better privacy operating system. This is the well designed and well conferterble OS ever build for home and office users. This version of Windows 10 will help users to do their day to day works without any hasle. Not Only the user friendly, this is is designed with well conbination of Hardware and OS, the optimization of the hardware and software. The main benifit of Windows 10 Lite editon is the power of the OS, that will help users for better operations.

License: Trial

Author: Microsoft Inc

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Windows 10 Lite

File Size:

It has many features such as: Removes Windows and system apps like “Cortana, Microsoft Edge”, Integrated privacy and shit script, Integrated Black Viper’s service configuration, Disable unnecessary scheduled tasks due to privacy and undisturbed workflow, Privacy optimizations, Remove unnecessary file types and file associations and Windows defender AdWare killer. If you are a gaming fan this is the platform for you to expand your gaming experience.

Windows 10 Lite allows you to use a lite version of the Microsoft Windows 10 by disabling specific programs and applications or application default like Cortana and Microsoft Edge. This application is particularly useful for administrators, gamers and the power users. Windows 10 Lite requires the understanding of the command prompt interface, not for newbie users just professional users.

Microsoft Windows 10 is one of the best operating system which include essential requirements for lots of your daily tasks. This is the Best OS microsoft ever build, You can use this without any troubes. All in all windows 10 has great new potentials for users to facilitates their needs.

Features of Windows 10 Lite

Removes Windows and System Apps (Cortana, MS Edge)

Integrated privacy and shit script

Integrated Black Viper’s service configuration

Disable unnecessary scheduled tasks due to privacy and undisturbed workflow

Privacy optimizations

Remove unnecessary file types and file associations (for security reasons)

Windows Defender AdWare Killer

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD with 1 GHz or faster processor or SoC

RAM: 1 GB RAM

Hard Disk: 16 GB for 32-bit OS 20 GB for 64-bit OS free space

All programs and games not hosted on our site. If you own the copyrights is listed on our website and you want to remove it, please contact us. You will need a valid product key or license key to get full version of Windows 10 Lite.