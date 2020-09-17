Code Blocks Offline

Code Blocks latest version download free offline installer setup exe file for all windows 32 and 64 bit. Are you looking for a lightweight, fast and usable IDE on your old computer? try this one. Code::Blocks is a free and open source C, C++ and Fortran integrated development environment for Windows, Linux and Mac OS. Code Blocks is a very special IDE among all others because it supports multiple compilers. It is lightweight and quite versatile, fast and simple applications, and it is not difficult either to install Code Blocks. This IDE is lightweight, and because of that, you can use it on any kind of computer (old CPU), even if it’s performance is not that great. It’s a great software and how simple and compact is the user interface is the best thing so you can compile you code very easy.

License: Free

Author: The Code::Blocks team

OS: Windows XP, Windows Vista, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10

Language: English

Version:

File Name: Code Blocks

File Size:

It has many features including: Syntax highlighting, customizable and extensible, Code folding for C, C++, Fortran, XML and many more, Tabbed interface, Code completion, Class Browser, Smart indent, One-key swap, Open files list for quick switching between files (optional), External customizable tools, and more. It’s easy to understand and navigate, and especially good for beginners, good for open source work in general. But, Code Blocks does not provides auto-corection feature, immediate suggestions when you coding, so, the errors of the code are hard to find and solve.

The application has complete compiler, the compiler is really fast and scalable. This application offers the best debugger, is a great tool for beginning with programming. It is also light and rather flexible, easy to travel with some excellent characteristics. You should start coding with Code Blocks, and there are lots of resources to help you solve your problems if you have mistakes.

Becouse it is free, and also lightweight you can use it on any computers, therefore it is great for any schools that require some programming. Especially for C, C++ and Fortran coding, but as technology progresses, you must try this application right now.

Features of Code Blocks

Open source software

Cross platform

Extensible through plugins

Multiple compiler support

Interfaces GNU GDB

Also supports MS CDB (not fully featured)

Full breakpoints support

Syntax highlighting, customizable and extensible

Code folding for C, C++, Fortran, XML and many more files.

Tabbed interface

Code completion

Class Browser

Smart indent

System Requirements

Processor: Intel or AMD Dual Core Processor 3 Ghz

RAM: 1 Gb RAM

Hard Disk: 1 Gb Hard Disk Space

Video Graphics: Intel GMA Graphics or AMD equivalent

